Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

