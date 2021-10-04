CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Twilio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 49.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 5.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $324.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.65 and a 200 day moving average of $354.36. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,499 shares of company stock valued at $55,518,700. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.85.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.