CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.