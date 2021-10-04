CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $312.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.60. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $227.52 and a one year high of $324.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

