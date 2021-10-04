CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $50.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

