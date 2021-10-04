CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 614 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $43.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.