CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 84.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,542 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

