Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Up 5.3%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 55,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,117,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 82,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 258,796 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,529.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 159,060 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

