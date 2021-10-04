Cintas Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

CTAS stock opened at $387.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

