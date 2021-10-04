Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 573.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 123.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 176.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UIS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UIS opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.