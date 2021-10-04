Citigroup Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 663,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 582,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $80.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

