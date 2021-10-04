Citigroup Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 5,342.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLS. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Telos by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,236,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,057,000 after buying an additional 548,379 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $17,971,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after buying an additional 466,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 35,900 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $1,145,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $788,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,973.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 699,959 shares of company stock valued at $21,220,333 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.75. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

