Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,311 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vaxcyte worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $124,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,423. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.