Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the August 31st total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:CLRM opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. Clarim Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $11,042,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,815,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,883,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,311,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $5,164,000.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

