CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

CCNE stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

