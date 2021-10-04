CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) versus Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Head-To-Head Survey

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

This table compares Sunlight Financial and CNFinance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A CNFinance $311.79 million 1.15 $16.64 million $0.24 21.88

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sunlight Financial and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.16%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than CNFinance.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 15.75% 8.24% 2.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNFinance beats Sunlight Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.