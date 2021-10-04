Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) versus Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Financial Contrast

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics 47.98% 65.33% 61.67% Orthofix Medical -1.78% 6.82% 4.73%

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Orthofix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.64 $42.48 million $1.52 6.18 Orthofix Medical $406.56 million 1.90 $2.52 million $0.26 151.19

Co-Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.6, indicating that its share price is 460% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Co-Diagnostics and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orthofix Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.69%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.79%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Orthofix Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight H. Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

