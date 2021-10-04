Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CGECF remained flat at $$71.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $79.41.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

