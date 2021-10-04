Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.20 million-$499.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.98 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.100 EPS.

CGNT opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $2,400,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.