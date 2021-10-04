Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

RNP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,066. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

