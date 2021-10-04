Color Platform Price Hits $0.0022 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $300,523.45 and $15.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,908.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.99 or 0.01160525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.73 or 0.00450288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00305605 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048035 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003409 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.