Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Short Interest Update

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the August 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

NYSE CXP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

