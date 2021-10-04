Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE X opened at $21.72 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.