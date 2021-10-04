Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 24.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,759,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

ANET opened at $350.48 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.24 and a 200-day moving average of $346.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,353 shares of company stock valued at $79,478,327. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

