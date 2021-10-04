Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 503.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,687 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,378,000 after acquiring an additional 629,862 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,163,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,286,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,025,000 after purchasing an additional 319,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24,144.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 309,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $32.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

