Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,217 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $146.66 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.79.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

