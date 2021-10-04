Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 339 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

