Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 9,391 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Livent worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Livent by 18,518.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM opened at $23.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

