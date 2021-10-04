Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.31 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $464.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $346.45 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.43 and a 200-day moving average of $449.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

