COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Down 60.9% in September

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CIG.C traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.30. 35,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,474. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.
About COMPANHIA ENERG/S
