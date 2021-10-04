COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Down 60.9% in September

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CIG.C traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.30. 35,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,474. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

