Comparing Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) & DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaSorin has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oriental Land and DiaSorin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 1 0 0 2.00 DiaSorin 2 1 2 0 2.00

DiaSorin has a consensus target price of $201.25, suggesting a potential downside of 15.44%. Given DiaSorin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiaSorin is more favorable than Oriental Land.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oriental Land and DiaSorin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $1.61 billion 36.55 -$511.39 million ($0.31) -104.39 DiaSorin $1.01 billion 12.93 $283.63 million $5.14 46.30

DiaSorin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiaSorin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and DiaSorin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land -16.45% -5.47% -4.03% DiaSorin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DiaSorin beats Oriental Land on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX. DiaSorin S.p.A. has partnership agreements with QIAGEN for diagnostic solution for Latent Tuberculosis detection; TTP for the development of Point-of-Care molecular platform; and MeMed for the launch of a test differentiating between viral and bacterial infections. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Saluggia, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.