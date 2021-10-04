Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $234,000 in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Eneti as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $19,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,563,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETI opened at $17.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $196.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.26. Eneti Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.89 million. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NETI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Eneti Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

