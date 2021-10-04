Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of BGSF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

