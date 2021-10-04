Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 195.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSRR opened at $24.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $376.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

