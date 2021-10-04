Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 20,012 Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

GDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

GDP opened at $24.89 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $336.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,959,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

