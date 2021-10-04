Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $270,000 Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Yellow at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yellow by 218.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 2,262,353 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,972,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yellow by 77.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 486,874 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,843,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yellow stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $299.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.18. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

