ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 59,176 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $71.69. 901,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,921. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

