Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Up to $9.15

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $9.42. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 1,376 shares.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $942.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

