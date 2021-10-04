Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 262,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,138,955 shares.The stock last traded at $181.04 and had previously closed at $180.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

