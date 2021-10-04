ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $22,578.99 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,578.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,472 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $65,973.60.

On Monday, August 16th, Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $132,607.96.

On Monday, July 26th, Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94.

On Monday, July 19th, Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $103,428.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 68,368,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,831,605. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 36.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 403,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.