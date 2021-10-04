Contrasting Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) & Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) and Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

This table compares Atlas Copco and Arrow Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 15.85% 29.45% 13.97% Arrow Global Group N/A -78.90% -5.37%

Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Global Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Copco and Arrow Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 0 11 1 1 2.23 Arrow Global Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atlas Copco currently has a consensus target price of $540.00, suggesting a potential upside of 781.35%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than Arrow Global Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Copco and Arrow Global Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $10.88 billion 6.86 $1.61 billion $1.32 46.42 Arrow Global Group $215.08 million 3.43 -$119.19 million N/A N/A

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Global Group.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Arrow Global Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems. The Vacuum Technique segment deals with vacuum products, exhaust management systems, valves, and related equipment. The Industrial Technique segment offers industrial power tools and systems, assembly solutions, quality assurance products, and software and services. The Power Technique segment supplies air, power, and flow solutions through products such as mobile compressors, pumps, light towers, and generators along with a number of complementary products. The company was founded by Eduard Fränckel on February 21, 1873 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.