Contrasting Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) & UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -3.77% -5.20% -4.64% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intellicheck and UMeWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 4 0 3.00 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intellicheck presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 62.34%. Given Intellicheck’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Risk and Volatility

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellicheck and UMeWorld’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $10.73 million 14.79 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -847.00 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Intellicheck has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Summary

Intellicheck beats UMeWorld on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

