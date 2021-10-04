Contrasting Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Simmons First National alerts:

This table compares Simmons First National and Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.24 $254.90 million $2.40 12.58 Cadence Bancorporation $1.02 billion 2.78 -$205.53 million $0.74 30.65

Simmons First National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cadence Bancorporation. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 28.67% 9.08% 1.19% Cadence Bancorporation 46.87% 15.67% 1.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Simmons First National and Cadence Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 4 0 1 2.40

Simmons First National presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 26.00%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Simmons First National pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats Simmons First National on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment include commercial banking, retail banking, and private banking lines of business. The Financial Services segment includes trust, retail brokerage, and investment services. The Corporate segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.