Contrasting The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Bancorp and First United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.06%. First United has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.66%. Given First United’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than The Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Bancorp and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp $295.40 million 5.32 $80.08 million $1.38 19.97 First United $76.78 million 1.59 $13.84 million $2.03 9.12

The Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Bancorp and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp 32.24% 17.38% 1.53% First United 23.63% 15.61% 1.17%

Volatility & Risk

The Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of The Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of First United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Bancorp beats First United on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

