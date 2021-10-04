Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,982 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $66,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 709,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.83. 570,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,632,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.09 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $498.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.