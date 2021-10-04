Cooke & Bieler LP Has $165.81 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.32% of Atmos Energy worth $165,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATO stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,465. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

