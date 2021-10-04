Cooke & Bieler LP Has $244.55 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up 2.3% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $244,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.33. 41,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

