Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,321 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.02% of Umpqua worth $81,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

