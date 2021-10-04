Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 111,014 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,014 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $49,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares in the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 1,077,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 482,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

ONTO traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.56. 1,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,522. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

