Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 1,317,796 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,960,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,317,796 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $95,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.89. 119,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833,108. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

